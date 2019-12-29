Severe Storms Expected Later This Afternoon

WATCH THE LATEST WEBCAST DISCUSSION HERE

BUILD A SAFETY PLAN AND FIND LOCAL COMMUNITY SHELTERS HERE

THIS MORNING: Our morning round of storms is pushing through areas close to Memphis but there is just not enough energy with them, so we don’t expect this first round to bring severe weather. Overall today, look for a mostly cloudy day with blustery south and east winds 10-25 mph, with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s. Where heavy rain falls this morning, temperatures will only stay in the low to mid 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: A cold front looks to slide across the area starting Sunday morning into the afternoon and evening Along the front, showers and thunderstorms are anticipated, approaching I-55 around lunchtime and pushing to the east through the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms will have the potential for damaging winds and a couple of tornadoes today.

With a later trend recently into the afternoon and evening, we anticipate better instability which brings up our threat a bit, particularly east of the Natchez Trace during the afternoon and evening hours. That instability would couple with lots of wind energy will be monitored closely, as confidence is increasing of this occurring.

Once the front passes, temperatures start dropping with lingering showers. Sunday Night, lows fall into the mid to upper 30s, with a few remaining in the low 40s.

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY: Look for lots of sunshine with highs more seasonal in the low to mid 50s. Lows at night are down into the 30s. By Wednesday, clouds will build back in the region, but rain would hold off until after sunset.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY: We’ll watch for another area of low pressure to move in from the south. This could be another heavy rain and strong storm producer in the area, though timing and impacts still remain uncertain. Right now, the best chance for rain and storms would be on Thursday, with some lingering areas of rain into Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: We’d anticipate things to remain quiet and mild, but a burst of arctic air looks to swing our way by early next week. We’ll monitor.

