SUMMARY: A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through noon Friday for areas south of Highway 82. An Areal Flood Watch remains in effect for areas north of Highway 82 through noon Friday. Lingering rain showers will continue through the day on Friday before rain exits by the evening. Many spots will see nearly 3-4 inches of rainfall by the time this is over. The first weekend of 2020 is looking sunny and cooler. Some rain chances are in the forecast next week.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with lingering showers as cold front pushes through, cooling us down for the weekend. Mild with highs in the low 60s. SW winds 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows near 40. Winds will switch up to the NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds will start to break up on Saturday and we’ll see more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees below average Saturday in the upper 40s with a brisk NW wind 10-20 mph. Overnight lows chilly in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: We’ll have a lot of sunshine. Highs back up into the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: A mostly sunny start to the new work week as many of us return back to work & school from holiday break. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with possible rain chance. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

