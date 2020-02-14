CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST RIVER LEVELS

SUMMARY: The sunshine & clear blue skies are returning for a few days and that will allow river flooding to get under control through the weekend. Valentine’s Day is looking lovely followed by a decent Saturday. A few showers are possible by Sunday with better rain chances returning by Monday into the middle part of the work week.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: A lovely Valentine’s Day. Sunny and dry. Chilly though as we’re waking up to the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Temperatures by the afternoon will go up to the mid to upper 40s for highs. A northerly breeze will keep a winter chill going all day long. Baseball gets going at MSU and Ole Miss and the weather will be good, just cold. If you have dinner plans Friday evening, temperatures will drop to the 30s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Areas of showers develop during the day. Mild highs in the mid 60s are likely.

TUESDAY: Rain and Thunder. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Colder air returns with highs falling back into the 40s. Some rain is possible but the exact details are up in the air.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App