Mostly Cloudy Today, Rain Returns by Tonight

TODAY: Look for a little sunshine, but clouds continue to increase, especially into the afternoon and evening. An isolated shower or two is possible. We may start the day with some higher clouds, which would still allow some sunshine, but keep a bright blue sky away. Look for highs in the middle to upper 50s

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Widespread areas of showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected in the region.

- Advertisement -

MONDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Monday with highs in the 60s. Look for a mostly cloudy sky. Some localized areas could see upwards of 2-3″, but many will remain around 1″. Severe weather and a big widespread flooding event look unlikely, but some gusty winds and flash flooding are possible. Lows Monday Night fall into the 40s.

TUESDAY: We remain warm with highs in the low 60s with lows near 40. Look for a mix of sun and clouds. Some showers return by Tuesday Night.

WEDNESDAY: Look for some scattered showers as a cold front blasts through. Highs are only in the mid to upper 40s with lows back in the 20s.

THURSDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: The mid-range pattern looks favorable for colder than normal temperatures and drier than normal weather. That would support more sunshine with some clouds, with highs in the 40s and 50s and low in the 20s and 30s. We’ll keep you advised if things change.

STAY WITH @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER, INSTAGRAM AND ON THE WCBI MOBILE APP.