COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With temperatures expected to drop Wednesday night, a warming shelter has been opened in Columbus.

The shelter will be in the Scout Hut building, right next to the Farmers Market.

It will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The shelter can accommodate about 40 people.

The shelter is opened whenever the temperature drops below 32.