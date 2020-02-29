MBI investigates an officer involved shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupleo Police Officers and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into an early morning officer involved shooting.

The department said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. this morning on the Tupelo Children’s Mansion property.

TPD officers said it all started with a vehicle pursuit out of Union County.

The driver made his way into Tupelo and left his vehicle at the intersection of Hillsdale and East Main Street.

Officers located the male suspect on the Children’s Mansion Property and an officer involved shooting took place.

The suspect was transported to NMMC for treatment.

No TPD officers or citizens were physically injured.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Children’s Mansion director Stephen Judd said staff members and all 90 of the children on campus were safe during the incident.

MBI is leading the investigation.