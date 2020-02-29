Robber forces Eupora clerk to drain ATM account

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Eupora Wellness Center Clerk is shaken up after being robbed and temporarily abducted.

Officers with the Eupora Police Department said a male suspect walked into the center just before 8 o’clock Friday night wielding a screwdriver and demanding money.

Police said the suspect is a 150 lb. African American male with a dark color hood and a blue rag covering parts of his face.

The suspected allegedly took $40 from the clerk and then demanded that the clerk take him to the Regions Bank down the road to collect more funds.

He then allegedly forced the clerk to take out an additional $200 from the ATM.

After getting the cash, the suspect ran away.

The clerk was unharmed.

Officers are reviewing security footage.

If you have nay information regarding the robbery, please call Eupora Police Department at 662-258-4121.