Pickens County Medical Center prepares to shut its doors

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- The Pickens County Medical Center will be shutting its doors.

Pickens County Health Care Authority officials said due to its poor financial condition, they are unable to keep the hospital open.

They cite declining patient volumes, reduced federal funding, and high percentages of uninsured patients as a few of the contributing factors.

The medical center is working with state and federal regulators on a closure plan that will involve a smooth transition for patients.

Existing hospital patients will be discharged or transferred by the closing date.

The hospital closure will be effective March 6.