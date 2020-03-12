Some storms tonight, up and down temps

SUMMARY: We have a bit of a roller coaster ride coming temperature-wise through the weekend. Daily rain and/or storm chances are going to continue through next week. Spring-like air is favored more days than not.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy during the early evening with the chance of some storms across the northern part of Mississippi by midnight. Some of these storms could produce some gusty winds and hail and the overall severe threat should be easing as the storms move into our area. Areas of showers are more likely during the night and into early Friday morning. Lows will be in the low 60s with 50s possible farther north.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain and showers. Highs are expected to be in the 60s but temperatures could dip back into the 50s during the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be from the NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Lows in the 50s and 40s.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds with developing sunshine as the day wears on. Much warmer highs in the mid 70s. A few late day and evening showers and storms are possible once again.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain and showers. Highs in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: We’re going to keep the threat of rain and storms going through the entire work week. Highs will be well into the upper 70s by the end of the week if not back up to around 80. There are some signs of potential strong to severe storms late in the week but it’s still a bit too far off to be for sure.

