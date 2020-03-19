Natchez Trace Parkway implements amid coronavirus outbreak

The Natchez Trace Parkway has changed its operations to implement the latest guidance form the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.

Starting Thursday, all visitor contact stations are closed, all other facilities remain open.

Contact stations will have maps and other information for the public. Visitors can still reach a park ranger between 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling 662-680-4027.

Natchez Trace Parkway said it will notify the public when it resumes full operations and provide updates on its website and social media channels.

Parkway visitors are asked to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between themselves and other groups, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth, cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and to stay at home if feeling sick.

Updates to Natchez Trace Parkway operations can be found here.