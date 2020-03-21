Lowndes County and Clay County report cases of COVID-19, state total at 140

The Mississippi Department of Health has reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, including several in Northeast Mississippi.

The new positive results brings the state total to 140.

Four new cases were reported in Lowndes County.

Clay County reported its first case of the coronavirus.

Itawamba County has reported three cases.

Lafayette County has reported one new case. The county’s total is now at two cases of COVID-19.

Monroe County has also reported another case of the virus. The county’s total is now at two cases of COVID-19.

One death has been reported so far in Mississippi.

MSDH said with more testing taking place across the state by the health department and private labs it is seeing a jump in cases.

For a complete list of COVID-19 cases in the state, click here.