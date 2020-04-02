SUMMARY: Reasonably quiet weather is going to remain in place for the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend. A few stray rain showers will be possible this weekend, but not looking to be much as we will mostly have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will start to warm back up to above average by early next week with the return of showers & storms.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds and pleasant. Highs a bit warmer to near 70 as our winds will start switching to the E at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows not as chilly in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s Friday night.

SATURDAY: A slight chance of a shower but most locations should stay dry. Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms moving back in to the forecast. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some showers and storms possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Seasonably warm air still hangs around with highs in the lower 80s expected. Additional chances for showers and storms continues.

