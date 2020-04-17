SUMMARY: Clouds will increase & it will be warmer heading into Friday afternoon. Some showers are possible late Friday evening into Saturday morning as a weak cold front pushes through. Another round of rain and storms is on tap for Sunday. Strong to severe storms are likely to our south, but it’s still uncertain how far north the activity can get. Stay tuned!

FRIDAY: We’re waking up to mostly clear & cool conditions this Friday morning. Expect a mix of sun & clouds by the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: An approaching cold front will bring in rain chances late Friday night into Saturday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible but no severe weather is expected. Lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with some showers in the morning. Partly sunny skies & drier by the afternoon thanks to high pressure builds in from the north. Highs should top out in the upper 60s to around 70.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain and thunder as warm front moves in to the Deep South. Lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: A widespread chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low 70s. Severe weather is possible in the region, especially along and south of the I-20 corridor where they are right now under a Level 3 risk. Locations as far north as US 82 may be affected if the system trends northward so be sure to stay tuned for additional updates over the next couple of days. Right now we are in a Level 1-2 here for damaging winds and hail in stronger storms.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: The new week will start off on a quiet & mostly sunny note. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY -THURSDAY: Rain and thunderstorms look to be possible on Wednesday into Thursday, it’s still too early to determine specific timing or details with the possibility of strong to severe storms. We’ll keep an eye on things and refine the forecast as we get closer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

