Tupelo Elvis Festival going virtual for 2020

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A beloved annual Tupelo event is moving to a new “venue” this year. And you won’t have to travel very far to get there.

Tupelo Elvis Fest is going virtual.

Event organizers announced Wednesday that due to COVID-19, all public events are canceled.

Instead, attendees can visit Tupelo virtually each day of the fest by visiting the event’s website.

The event will still be held on June 3-7.

Organizers said patrons who had previously purchased package tickets should expect an email about the refund policy. Patrons who request a partial ticket refund will be granted an exclusive Virtual VIP experience for this year’s festival.

More info and a schedule are expected in the upcoming weeks.