SUMMARY: May is set to start off on a sunny and warm note. Temperatures will be more summer-like this weekend as the 80s will make a comeback. We’ll see the return of some rain & storm chances early next week.

FRIDAY: It’s a chilly start to our Friday & the month of May we’re waking up this morning to temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A warm up will begin later on today as our winds will switch up to the W then SW at 5-10 mph. Lots of sunshine & clear blue skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: We start a new week with a mix of sun & clouds. Highs remain warm in the 80s.

TUESDAY: There will be a chance for a few showers and storms again by late Tuesday into Tuesday night as our next cold front pushes through the region. We’ll keep you updated! Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Temperatures will cool down to the 70s midweek with lots of sunshine.

