TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Three inmates escape from the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Law enforcement agencies are looking for Richard Brandon Lancaster, Seth Schuyler Williams, and Cameron Keith Newell.

Lancaster is a 6’2″ white male who weighs about 185 pounds.

Lancaster was being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail for Resisting Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Fugitive Warrant, Attempting to Elude, 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (METH).

Seth Schuylar Williams is a 6’1″ white male weighing about 185 pounds. He was being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail for Burglary First Degree, Robbery Second Degree, Promoting Prison Contraband. Certain Person Forbidden to Possess Pistol, and Possession with Intent to Distribute.

The third escapee, Cameron Keith Newell is a 5’10” white male also weighing about 185 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these inmates, please contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.