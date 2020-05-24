Three Tuscaloosa County Jail escapees back behind bars

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Three inmates are back behind bars after escaping from the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Sheriff Ron Abernathy said Seth Schuyler Williams and Cameron Keith Newell were arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Fultondale on Saturday.

The third escapee, Richard Brandon Lancaster, was caught Sunday in Northport.

A K-9 unit helped deputies locate Lancaster under a mobile home in the Vintage Lane community.

Abernathy said the three inmates escaped earlier this week through an air vent in the ceiling of the jail.