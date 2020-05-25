Shooting outside West Point motel leaves one man dead

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A man is dead in West Point following an altercation outside a motel. Now, a search is underway for the suspect.

Police are looking for Richard Raines in the murder of Curtis Williams Jr.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, a caller notified authorities that a man had been shot outside Relax Inn on Highway 45 North.

Officers found the victim lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by Clay County Coroner, Alvin Carter Jr.

Investigators said an altercation between Raines and Williams is what led to the shooting.

This incident is under investigation.

If you have any information on this incident or Raines’ whereabouts, you are asked to call West Point Police at (662) 494-1244 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.