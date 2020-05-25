SUMMARY: Still going to be feeling like summer for our Memorial Day and into the rest of the week as the warm and humid conditions continue thanks to that southerly breeze from the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll also still have chances for scattered afternoon showers and storms due to the heating of the day. Temperatures will remain near to a few degrees above average with highs in the mid to upper 80s and morning lows in the 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Our Memorial Day will certainly feel like summer outside with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Expect a mix of sun & clouds. There will be some afternoon pop-up showers/storms. Not looking to be a washout, but just have a plan to bring those outdoor plans indoors just in case.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: We’ll keep a daily chance for afternoon showers and storms in the forecast for the rest of the week. Not everyone will see rain every day and it’s not looking to be a complete washout, but just be aware that there’s a chance you’ll maybe need to deal with them. No severe weather is expected, but some storms could have some gusty winds, heavy downpours and maybe some small hail. The warm and humid conditions will continue with highs in the mid 80s and morning lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Chances for afternoon pop-up showers and storms will continue into the weekend. Highs staying warm & humid in the mid to upper 80s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App