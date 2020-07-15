Lowndes County residents call for Sanders to resign

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Protesters once again gather outside the Lowndes County Courthouse calling for District 1 supervisor Harry Sanders to step down.

Folks have rallied outside the building everY week since Sanders made racist remarks to a local newspaper reporter.

Wednesday’s meeting once again opened the floor for community members to voice their concerns.

Only this time, we heard from people who live in District 1— Harry Sanders’ District.

Every single person who addressed the board Wednesday morning had the same message.

“Harry Sanders, your time is up, and It is time for you to go. We need to unify Columbus. That cannot take place when you’re sitting across the table from two African Americans who you despise,” said Rebecca Bailey.

“It just puts such a negative light on our community, and it’s a shame. It’s a shame,” said Lowndes County Resident Steve Ellis.

One after the other, Lowndes County Residents approached the podium in Wednesday’s meeting.

One voice belongs to retired school teacher Rebecca Bailey.

“His racist attitude, it’s gone too far. It’s gone too far in division and that’s not what we need in Columbus,” said Bailey.

Bailey lives in District 1. She says the comments will no doubt affect the local school district.

“In Caledonia school district, they’ve received and ‘A’ rating. They’ve worked hard. We’re going to have people, I really believe, that won’t want to live in District 1,” said Bailey.

Other residents expressed their concerns about the economic and social impact of Sanders’ comments.

“Economically and socially, his words hurt our county. What more important is what he believes is wrong. You’ve got right and wrong in this world, and what he believes is wrong,” said Ellis.

Unity was also a concern and a common word used among those in attendance today.

“It’s important for us to work as one because no matter what, we are one community,” said Lowndes County resident Lynn Mullins.

Each person ended their speech, with a direct message to Sanders.

“As long as you are here, you are like a cancer. It doesn’t matter if you’re board president or you just slide across the table, the cancer needs to be removed,” said Bailey.

“He’s not a board member to do what’s best for Harry Sanders. He’s a board member to do what’s best for Lowndes County. Him staying on the board at making such inflammatory and racist comments does nothing but hurt Lowndes County,” said Ellis.

Supervisors Jeff Smith and Leroy Brooks both abstained from voting on all other county business Wednesday.