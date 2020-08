JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 945 new cases of COVID-19 with 23 new deaths.

There are 38 new cases among Long Term Care Facilities within the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are still high but are on a decline.

Since March 11, the total number of cases is 77,268 with 2,237 total deaths.

It’s presumed that 56,577 Mississippians have recovered from the virus.