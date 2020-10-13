Two people arrested in Louisville homicide investigation

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Louisville Police have arrested two people in connection to a homicide investigation.

Joseph Crawford has been arrested and charged with second degree murder and Sherica Smith was arrested for accessory after the fact of murder.

Initially, Crawford told police a masked robber jumped him and his friend, Markevius Jordan, who was shot and killed in the incident.

Following a polygraph, detectives determined the story was made up.

Louisville Police said they found out Crawford was having suicidal thoughts and the victim, Markevius Jordan, tried to take the gun away from Crawford.

Police also said Crawford admitted to throwing a 9 mm handgun into a Madison County creek. The gun was later found by state troopers.

Crawford and Smith are being held at Winston County Corrections.