Damage left behind in Calhoun and Monroe counties following possible tornado

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A possible tornado touchdown left behind damage in Calhoun and Monroe Counties.

Calhoun County EMA Director Randy Skinner told WCBI, Vardaman High School has suffered significant damage.

The Calhoun County School District said Vardaman Elementary also saw some damage.

Due to this, both campuses will be closed Wednesday. Schools in Bruce and Calhoun City will operate normally.

Flooding is also an issue throughout the county, forcing several streets in Vardaman, Bruce, and Big Creek to close.

In Monroe County, E-M-A services told us several trees are down and there is minor damage to at least one house.