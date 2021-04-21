Teenagers charged in McKee Park drive-by shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Five teenagers are in custody after a shooting a a park in Starkville late Tuesday night.

Jaylen Harrison, Karon Hawk, Jamarkus Hood, Antonio Roland, and Levaris Williams are all charged with drive-by shooting and gambling.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Starkville Police responded to a shots fired call at McKee Park.

Police said the gunfire was over an argument about a basketball game.

Officers recovered the weapon used in the shooting and discovered more weapons in the car.

Luckily, no one was injured in the shooting.

All five suspects are from Columbus and are between 17 and 19 years old.

If you have any information on this incident, call Starkville Police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.