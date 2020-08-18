795 Coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU is decreasing in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 795 new cases, along with 34 deaths.

Four of those fatalities were in Lowndes County.

There are 284 people in I.C.U., which is down significantly from last week.

Lee County has the most new cases today with 43.

Oktibbeha has 22. Lowndes and Itawamba have 13 new cases.

Health officials say 13.8% of COVID cases in the state require hospitalization.

18-29 year olds have the most cases in the state and females have the highest infection rate.