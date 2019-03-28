79th Annual Spring Pilgrimage kicks off

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people showed up to the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center for the kick off party for the 79th Annual Spring Pilgrimage.

“Just a Few Cats” performed live for musical entertainment, and Huck’s provided shrimp and crawfish plates for purchase.

The good food and laid back atmosphere was the perfect combination for the start of two weeks worth of activities.

Some even traveled as far away as Texas.

“I drove eight and a half hours to come to this pilgrimage and I said we’re going. I’m not going to miss it. We’re going to spend three days and three nights and we’re going to party,” said Carrie Wilganowski, from Houston, Texas.

Saturday will the be 6th annual Pilgrimage 5k.

Visit Columbus has a full list of events.