807 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Hospitalization numbers top 800, once again, in Mississippi.

The state department of health is reporting 905 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths, today.

- Advertisement -

807 people are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

180 of those patients are in I.C.U. beds across the state.

MSDH’s website is reporting there are only 152 I.C.U. beds available in Mississippi.

As state medical leaders have said many times during the pandemic, capacity is not limited entirely because of COVID patients.

Lee County has the highest number of new cases with 52.

Pontotoc has 36, Union has 34, Monroe is reporting 29, and Winston has 19 new cases.