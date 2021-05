JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The state’s top health officer gives an update on the number of Mississippians that received the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 1.8 million doses have been administered.

However, only 872,000 people are fully vaccinated in the state.

More than one point nine million COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state.

Most people also received their first and second shots at a Mississippi State Department of Health drive-through site.