88 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths Wednesday.

This now brings the total number of cases to 2,003 in the state. There have been a total of 67 deaths in Mississippi.

Nine of those counties are in the WCBI viewing area.

Oktibbeha County is reporting now 30 cases. 17 have been reported in Lowndes County.

Since April 5th more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests have been given statewide between MSDH, UMMC and commercial testing providers.