The 90s are Making a Comeback…

SUMMARY: You saw it here first… the 90s are back! 90 degree temperatures that is! We are back to the typical summertime pattern as we head into the second week of August.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with a low of 70. One of the last nights feeling comfortable!

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies for Sunday, a high of 94. Humidity starts to creep back in giving us heat indices around 98-102.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Cooling off to a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY- FRIDAY: Chance of morning/ early afternoon scattered showers throughout the week. Highs in the 90s, high humidity sticks around giving us heat indices in the 100s. Lows in the mid 70s for the week as well, not feeling very comfortable.