Starkville police say information is “limited” following a bank robbery

A bank robbery suspect is in custody but details to the incident are vague

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police have one person in custody following a bank robbery. Around 3:30 p.m., someone walked into Renasant Bank, isolated a female employee, and stole items from the woman. Shortly after the suspect fled the scene.

Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard arrested 31-year-old Laquavis Collier following the incident and said he is believed to be the man who committed the robbery.

“First of all the bank employees followed their training and obviously the officers followed theirs. The individual that we believe is responsible is in custody. We believe there are no more threats at this time and no one was hurt,” said Chief Ballard.

Despite limited information, some major questions have been checked since the incident. No one was injured and the stolen items have been returned.

What we don’t know is what items were taken. It is not confirmed if money was taken. It can only be speculated. WCBI asked if any weapons or if more suspects were involved but we have no clear answer at this time.