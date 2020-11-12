A bit cooler but more sunshine for Thursday

SUMMARY: More sun than clouds can be expected as we wrap up the workweek. We’ll have a couple of cold fronts that will push through here Friday and Sunday. More cooler, more fall-like temperatures returns early next week. Only chances of rain over the next week will occur on Sunday.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Eta made landfall near Cedar Key, Florida at 4am ET this morning with winds at 50 mph. Still producing heavy rains and gusty winds for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast and northern Florida peninsula.

THURSDAY: We’re waking up to some cloud cover with temperatures in the 40s into the 50s. We’ll have more sunshine in the afternoon. It will be cooler as highs will be ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s thanks to a NW wind 5-10 mph.



THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Light NW winds.

FRIDAY: We’ll see a mix of sun & clouds as we end the workweek as a weak cold front pushes through to our north early Friday. Mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Going to be good weather for Friday night football, but keep those jackets handy. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

WEEKEND: Look for warmer temperatures back up into the lower to mid 70s. Saturday is going to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds but some afternoon and evening showers are possible Sunday with an approaching cold front.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Any rain we receive will exit by Sunday night, leaving us dry and mostly sunny by Monday into midweek. Temperatures will cool down once again with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

