Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greene says 2-year-old Kamarian Herron of Houston fell out of a moving car was struck by other traffic.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-A child has died after falling out of a vehicle in Tupelo.

The accident happened on the 700 Block of South Gloster around 6:30 Saturday night.

Tupelo police say all drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.