A day of free hot meals in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) — It was an afternoon of giving in Eupora.

175 hot meals were given to many for the cost of just showing up.

The food giveaway was put together by Molina Healthcare, who said they have been hosting what they call ”Food Truck Days” across the state to help those struggling with hunger.

The food truck featured Wednesday was Bean Creek Smokery from Enid Mississippi.

“We need to continue to work together,” said Michelle Jones, Community Engagement Manager for Molina Healthcare. “It’s very important that you know, during these tough times, it’s very important for us to be working together. You know community-based and continuing to do so as we continue during these tough times.”

Robert Herd, Special Program Director for Mississippi Regional Housing Authority in Columbus, said teamwork during these tough times can make an impact to so many in need.

“It’s very important this partnership with healthcare is great it helps the people that normally might not have this type of opportunity to get a free food,” he said. “I know there’s been giveaways but actually free hot food which is a great benefit for them.”

Herd said for some, this might be the only meal they’ll eat for the day, which makes this give away even more meaningful.

“It makes me feel real good,” said Herd. “Sometimes you have to do something for the public and people less fortunate. I’m very glad we could help in this endeavor.”