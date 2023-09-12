A dip in the high temps

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A front has passed through NE MS and there have been some changes atmospherically. Humidity began to rise, cloud coverage filled back in, and there is a chance of scattered showers for a few days.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight will be back in the middle to upper 60s. It will be slightly more muggy tonight than last night, thanks to the cloud coverage holding in the moisture.

WEDNESDAY: Thanks to the cold front passing through on Tuesday, temperatures are going to be taking a slight step back. High temps are expected to reach into the middle 80s. Sky conditions will continue to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers throughout the middle of our week. Overnight lows will continue in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Continuing high temperatures in the middle 80s. Cloud coverage will clear slightly, maintaining as partly cloudy. Rain chance will fall back to 0%, though humidity levels will stay up. Low temps maintain in the middle 60s, mild and muggy.