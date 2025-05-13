A few dry days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few more light chances for rain tonight. Drier conditions are likely the next three days, before more showers and storms into the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A couple of isolated showers/thunderstorms may be possible through the evening. Clearing out overnight. Heavy clouds will hold, with a chance of patchy fog. Temperatures will be mild in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Starting to see a bit more sun! Heat and humidity will quickly build back in. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle 80s by Wednesday afternoon. With plenty of sun, there will be a partly cloudy sky granting breaks from full sun. There will be a slight breeze, potential for some gusts up to 20MPH. Mild overnight lows, dropping into the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Hot and breezy! High temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. A partly cloudy sky will continue allowing sun to shine through. The slight breeze will hold, with gusts up to 20MPH. It will be a humid night, with overnight lows dropping only into the upper 60s/lower 70s.

FRI/WEEKEND: Friday should be mostly dry. A few extra clouds will be possible, with high temperatures having a good chance of reaching the 90s. Late rain chance will be possible with the additional moisture. Scattered showers and storms will be likely through the weekend. Some storms could become strong to severe though specific details are still uncertain…stay with us throughout the week. Toasty temps hold through the weekend too.