TONIGHT: A few spot showers will pass through the area, and a flash of lightning or a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Most stay dry as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

MONDAY: A weak cold front may spark a few showers and storms but the odds aren’t high as most stay dry. The best chance for this to occur will be in the morning hours. Look for temperatures to climb into the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Look for partly cloudy skies and seasonably warm highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Another weak system attempts to slide through giving us a slim chance at a shower or storm. Still, not expecting much out of it as highs head for the mid 80s.

FRIDAY-NEXT WEEKEND: We’re expecting temperatures to stay in the mid to upper 80s in a much more summer-like pattern. Can’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm as temperatures push 90 in spots.

