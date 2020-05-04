A few storms Tuesday

SUMMARY: Our area will have two chances for rain and storms this week: Tuesday and Friday. No strong to severe weather is currently expected with either of them. We’ll remain in the 80s on Tuesday with below normal temperatures settling back in for a while starting Wednesday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Just a slight chance of a shower or storm. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SSW 5-10.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds SW to NW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows around 50.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and thunder. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny & cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and chilly for May. Lows around 40.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App