LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrest the suspect in a burglary.

43-year-old Jennifer Bramlett reportedly stole several items from a shop on County Road 251.

- Advertisement -

The victim tried to stop Bramlett from leaving until deputies arrived but she drove away and hit the victim with her car.

They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bramlett’s bond is set at $150,000.