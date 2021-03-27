A local dentist retires after 50 years of serving the community

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Practicing dentistry takes time and that time is used to perfect the skill and knowledge needed to take care of customers.

Advanced technology has improved many things and in the dental industry, there is no exception.

Loving your job makes work easier and fun, and one local dentist knows that all too well.

“I like helping people they come in with different problems and we solve them it’s a problem-solving exercise get to work with a bunch of great people and meet a lot of new interesting patients,” said dental surgeon Dr. Harry Houston.

Dr. Harry Houston III has been in the dental field for 50 years. He has traveled the world perfecting his craft and has six dental licenses in different states. In his 50 years, as a dentist, Dr. Houston has seen changes, but some things remain the same.

“The technology has changed we’ve changed materials it’s almost like what I do every day is almost completely different than what I did when I graduated from dental school except the basics,” said Houston.

Dr. Houston provided general dentistry at Mitchell Dental Clinic in Macon before the pandemic, and now privately practices at Magnolia Family Dentistry in Aberdeen with no plan of stopping.

“I’m going to keep going until I don’t want to do it anymore. Is that going to be next week, next month, or five years from now I don’t know? It won’t be anytime soon,” said Houston.

After all the experience in his field, Dr. Houston is just thankful for every part of it.

” I’ll take this opportunity to thank God for my opportunity to study dentistry and all the wonderful places it takes men over the years. My wife has been with me for about 35 of these 50 years. It’s been wild,” said Houston.

Houston is hopeful that more people get into the field to bring bright smiles to people around the world.