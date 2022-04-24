A local organization helps get beds to kids in need in the Golden Triangle

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Dream Center Golden Triangle started Beds 4 Kids to help families with unmet needs.

The idea to create the non profit organization started just two years ago. Members with “Adopt aA Block” saw several children with a place to lay their heads a night. Shortly after seeing the need grow throughout the GTR, the entities partnered to form Bedz4Kidz.

“We placed 542 beds thus far throughout the golden triangle and each week we see that the need is very very real it’s amazing to see how many children don’t have a bed,” said the founding director of Dream Center John Almond.

Almond said nearly 1000 kids in the area are in need of a bed. On Saturday, April 23, 2022 Dream Center volunteers and partners of Camgian in Starkville set up a workshop with the goal to build 20 beds for families in Oktibbeha County.

“By helping sponsor the funds needed to put these beds together and providing some volunteers to help with the dream center and assemble these 20 beds that will go to families that need them in Oktibbeha County and get kids off the floor,” said vice president of operations of Camgian Dou Gosmey.

Every piece of wood came from Barge Forrest Products in Macon and every tool came from 4 County Electric Power Association. Even though volunteers aren’t directly in contact with most families, they believe they’re building those connections with them through the construction process.

“In Mississippi we have a lot of impoverished communities and being able to give back.. Usually on Saturday I’m mowing grass and that’s not helping anybody but this project is a lot bigger and it feels good to give back,” said volunteer Taylor Johnson.

At least five of the beds built on Saturday will be delivered and set up on Wednesday, and those kids will get more than just a place to lay their heads.

“We provide all the bedding, hygiene material.. Each child gets their own hygiene kit for personal and dental hygiene and children get bible stories,” said Almond.

Almond said if you or someone you know have kids that need a bed to sign up on their website.