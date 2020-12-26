A local restaurant celebrates 12 years of service

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A local restaurant celebrated 12 years of business.
Huck’s Place owners, Brian and Bubba Huckaby started this journey in honor of their late father, Huck, who served in the Navy.
Since then, the business has served up tasty cuisines for 12 years.
The owners are thankful to have made it this far even in a pandemic.
Huck’s Place is located in Downtown Columbus and they’re welcoming the community to come in and celebrate with them.
“We got a lot of our original servers in and a lot of people that have been here since day one. Also, a lot of new people just help it to be the place that it is today. It was two brothers with a dream and they made the dream a reality. This is one of the best places to eat in Columbus. We have great food, a great atmosphere, great people, and we would love to have everyone in here,” said hostess Anne Catherine.
Huck’s Place is now offering curbside and dine-in service.