WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is in custody and another is on the run after a shooting in West Point Monday.

Police Chief Avery Cook said a shots fired call came in just before sundown Monday night.

An officer responded to the area, and that’s when a Nissan Altima with two men inside took off from the scene.

The suspects lead police on a brief chase before they crashed into a nearby house on Grove Street.

The two suspects attempted to get out of the car and run away.

One man was caught by police. The other is still on the run.

No one was injured in the shooting.

If you have any information, contact the West Point Police Department.