A Memphis woman is charged with aggravated assault

Reneisha Tribble was arrested by the US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. She is accused of resisting arrest after committing theft at a store in the Barnes Crossing Mall on July 12.

WCBI NEWS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Memphis woman is arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a Tupelo Police Officer.

She is accused of resisting arrest after committing theft at a store in the Barnes Crossing Mall on July 12.

Police say she ran to her car in the parking lot, put it in reverse, and knocked an officer to the ground causing minor injuries.

She led police on a high-speed chase that went into Tennessee before it was called off.

Tribble was arrested at a Memphis residence.