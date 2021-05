OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A body found late this afternoon in western Oktibbeha County is a man missing for almost two weeks.

Coroner Michael Hunt confirmed the body found off Brown Road is 39-year-old Darryl Harvey.

He was last seen May 15th.

Today, first responders spent much of the combing through the woods for Harvey after his truck was found.

Harvey spoke with family members on the phone back on May 17th but his phone has since been silent.

No foul play is suspected.