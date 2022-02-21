A Monroe county ministry donates food boxes to community

MONROE COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- A Monroe County ministry is making a difference in the lives of many people in the region.

“We’re in a hurting community and we’re trying to give back. ”

That’s why one Saturday a month, volunteers with “Stand Firm” Ministries distribute boxes of food, to anyone in need.

It’s just one outreach of the Monroe County based ministry that was started by Vincint Hayes.

“Stand Firm Ministries is based on Galatians, which says we’re not t o go back into the yoke of bondage anymore, this ministry, God gave us a vision to help Aberdeen with drug addiction, people hungry, who need food and things like that,” said Vincint Hayes.

Hayes and other volunteers believe that it’s important to meet people’s physical and spiritual needs. That’s why they hold the food giveaway, but it’s more than just handing people a box full of food.

“It is about when people drive up we get a chance to pray for them, once these people show up and get these boxes we can share the gospel of Jesus Christ with them to let them know there is hope,” said Hayes.

Area ministries and churches take part in the outreaches, like the food giveaway. Dale McDaniel is with BodyBuilders Ministries out of Columbus. He says more can be accomplished when Christians put aside denominational labels and work together.

“It’s not about Stand Firm ministries or BodyBuilders ministries, the whole Body of Christ coming together, if they can do three hundred before lunch, maybe we can get together and do five hundred next month,” said McDaniel.

Anyone with a desire to make a difference can help. Seven year old McKenzie volunteers at the food giveaway every month.

“I just want to help the community,” said McKenzie, a volunteer.

Stand Firm Ministries also wants to have a home for those recovering from various addictions, where they can find true hope and healing.

The next food giveaway is set for March 19th at Stand Firm Ministry.

It’s located at 70 Highway 25 South in Aberdeen.