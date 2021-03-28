A Monroe County woman faces stalking charge

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The wife of an Aberdeen alderman has been charged with stalking a senior citizen who made Facebook posts critical of the woman’s husband and the city’s former mayor.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says Marissa D. Holliday is charged with stalking.

Aberdeen resident Viki Mason filed a complaint against Mrs. Holliday.

In the complaint, Mason said Mrs. Holliday was blocking her street as she returned to her home on March 12.

Mason alleges that Mrs. Holliday began screaming at her about Facebook posts Mason made that were critical of Ward One Alderman Nick Holliday and former Mayor Maurice Howard.

Mason says in the court documents she was followed by Mrs. Holliday as she parked her car at her house, and got her husband into their home.

Also charged with stalking is Perry McAllister.

Mason accuses McAllister of having a friend of his trespass and snaps a photo of her as she answered the door.

A Facebook post with McAllister’s name displayed Mason’s photo and took her to task for criticizing Holliday, Howard, and other politicians.

Holliday and McAllister turned themselves into the Monroe County Jail Wednesday and were released on bond a short time later.