NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A new candidate is vying for senate district seat 32 previously held by Sampson Jackson.

Kim Houston served in the city of Meridian for 8 years before stepping into the senate race.

- Advertisement -

She’s also a local business owner and a nonprofit organizer in the state of Mississippi.

Houston also ran for mayor of Meridian although she was unsuccessful.

It’s all the more reason Houston believes she’s the right choice for senate 32.

“I still got some fight in me,” said Houston. “I still want to serve the people. I still have a heart and want to do something good in the community in which I live. I still have a heart and a concern about fully funding school districts and our systems in the state of Mississippi. I have a concern that our teachers are not getting paid enough so we can attract other talent from other places. I have a concern about our roads and bridges. I see so many roads and bridges and things of that nature that are disrepair.”

District 32 covers Noxubee, Winston, Kemper, and Lauderdale Counties.