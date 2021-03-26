A nice Friday ahead followed by more storm chances this weekend

SUMMARY: After an active weather day yesterday, we’ll get a break from it with lots of sunshine for your Friday before shower & storm chances return for the weekend. The beginning of the workweek looks to be A-OK before another chance of storms midweek, so we’ll remain in an unsettled weather pattern for a while.

FRIDAY: Enjoy today’s weather for your Friday! A few morning clouds will give way to more sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures mild but not too bad in the mid 70s. A north wind will switch up to the SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds will make way for a chance of showers and storms possible overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Some isolated hail storms, but not looking to be too big of a concern. Overnight lows will in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds out of the south between 5-10 MPH, some gusts as high as 20 MPH.

SATURDAY NIGHT: More numerous storms are likely Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Hail and wind will be the main threats. The tornado threat will be low but not zero. We’ll watch all of it! Overnight lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Some lingering showers and storms early. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon with highs near 70 degrees. Overnight lows Sunday night will be in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: A few clouds will mix in with sunshine, Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Calm winds out of the east at 5 MPH. Overnight lows Monday night will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Clouds will be on the increase as a few showers & storms move back in by the afternoon/evening with highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows Tuesday night will be in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll have chances of showers & storms. Highs will be in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: A much cooler day after possible showers in the morning. More sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows in the 30s.

