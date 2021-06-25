NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Noxubee County killer will spend the rest of his life in jail.

Noxubee County jurors deliberated just 14 minutes Friday afternoon to find Marcus Gardner guilty of murder and attempted murder.

He was arrested after killing his girlfriend, Chelsea Pace, in August 2017.

Investigators and neighbors have testified in the week long trial.

Pace’s son was also shot at the Brooksville area home where she was fatally injured.

Gardner was sentenced life in prison for the murder charge and 20 years in prison on the attempted murder charge.